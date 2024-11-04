Shorter University Celebrates 2024 Alumni Award Winners - Shorter University

From Left to Right: Dr. Don Dowless, President; Wesley Hunt; Mike Nance; Andrew Wilfong; Candy Edwards, Director of Development & Alumni Relations

ROME, GA – Shorter University proudly announces the recipients of its 2024 Alumni Awards, recognizing outstanding alumni who exemplify dedication to their profession, community, and alma mater. This year’s honorees include accomplished leaders who embody the university’s mission of Transforming Lives through Christ.

From Left to Right: Wesley Hunt, Mike Nance, Andrew Wilfong

Distinguished Alumni Service Award – Mike Nance, Class of 1986

Mike Nance, a prominent entrepreneur and Vice President of Nance Industries, has been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Service Award. A 1986 graduate of Shorter, Mike is known for his exceptional support and contributions to the university, including sponsoring the annual President’s Gala and funding campus improvements. His legacy extends to his family, with his children actively involved in the family business, and his son, Robert Michael, currently pursuing a nursing degree at Shorter.

Distinguished Alumni Award – Wesley Hunt, Class of 1994

Senior Pastor Wesley Hunt has served over 30 years at Bethesda Baptist Church in Calhoun, Georgia, and is also a business owner. Wesley’s extensive pastoral and community work, including initiatives like SPLASH Gordon, has had a transformative impact. His involvement in missions and agricultural programs underscores his commitment to ethical practices and youth development. Wesley’s service reflects the values of integrity and faith that Shorter University strives to instill in its graduates.

istinguished Young Alumni Award – Andrew Wilfong, Class of 2024

Andrew Wilfong, a music educator and 2024 graduate, has been recognized for his dedication to education and ministry. Teaching at Calhoun Elementary School and serving as Associate Minister of Children and Families at Bethesda Baptist Church, Andrew has inspired students and colleagues alike. His involvement in educational and mission work highlights his commitment to making a positive impact on his community and beyond.

About Shorter University

Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

###