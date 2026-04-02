Shorter University Meets London - Shorter University

The Shorter University BCM was on mission March 6-14, 2026. The team consisted of: David Roland, Campus Minister, Dr. Lucas Butler, Adjunct Christian Studies Professor & Pastor of New Armuchee Baptist Church, Loretta Williams, Nurse & eight students. The students were: Anna Ballard, Sarah Holmes, Leah Moore, Katie Hunt, Ava P, Halaina Say, Justin P. & James Willingham.

After a full day of orientation after landing early Saturday morning, our team attended the East London Tabernacle Baptist Church for worship. Everyday we met at this church for prayer & debriefing. Our objective was to engage students at the Queen Mary University with the Gospel conversations. We would take a whiteboard and write a question for everyone to answer. Some of the questions we asked were, what brings you joy? How do you define Love? or is there life after death? I was so proud of our students who engaged students as they walked by the whiteboard. They listened to the different responses and showed patience & love with their conversations. Every afternoon we debriefed at the church sharing our experiences. At the end of the week, we had a fellowship game night at East London Tabernacle. 10 students from Queen Mary University and several church members served the food and snacks. It was a huge success as the students were thankful for the hospitality and asked if more events like this would happen in the future. It was a wonderful example of how college ministry can partner with a local church.

Many seeds were planted that week. Our own Shorter University BCM students were challenged to be active in sharing their own faith through the relationships they have with friends at Shorter. We met students from a wide variety of backgrounds, Muslim, Agnostic, & Atheist. We continue to pray for the ministry there in the London area. We worked with missionaries from the Internation Mission Board.

Written by: David Roland