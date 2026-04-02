Shorter University Meets Ireland - Shorter University

In the beginning of March, the College of Business took a remarkable trip to the beautiful “Emerald Isle” of Ireland. The trip consisted of 25 students from a variety of majors and three faculty members. The purpose of this opportunity was to create a setting for students to raise their awareness of our interconnected and interdependent world. This cross-cultural opportunity provided a platform where students gained a competitive edge in the job market by developing soft skills such as cultural awareness, communication, interpersonal skills, teamwork, responsibility, and Christlike leadership.

Throughout the trip, the students had the opportunity to impact lives and visit some exhilarating sites, including the Book of Kells, EPIC Museum, Galway, Connemara National Park, Kylemore Abbey, Rathbaun Farm, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, Killarney, and Blarney Castle. All of these places demonstrated the beauty of God’s creation and were surreal to visit in person. The students stood in awe, as each place provided a different and distinct sense of peace and wonder, revealing how vastly omnipotent our God truly is.

While all these places were wonderful, my favorite part of the trip was our nightly devotion time. This time included daily reflections on what God was trying to say to us throughout the trip. Being able to see students connect with God on a deeper level was the highlight of the trip. Each night, the students’ eyes were opened through their own personal reflections and the perspectives of their classmates. Throughout the trip, the group truly grew together, developing a strong sense of community and resilience. Watching the students circle up and pray for one another moved me, and seeing God grow their biblical worldview in a way that instills the mindset of seeing others as God sees them truly reminded me of the entire purpose of the trip.

I am honored and humbled to have led this trip for the third year in a row. Personally, I cannot wait to see what God has in store for next year. Stay tuned for more information about the 2027 trip.