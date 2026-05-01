2026 Hawks on Mission - Shorter University

Hawks on Mission Brings Christ-Centered Outreach to Rome, Georgia and Surrounding Areas

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ROME, Ga. — Shorter University’s annual Hawks on Mission service initiative once again united students, faculty, staff, and alumni in a university-wide day of community outreach, mobilizing 254 volunteers across 21 service sites throughout Rome and the surrounding region.

Founded in 2021 by two Christian Studies students, Hawks on Mission was created to put Shorter’s mission of Transforming Lives Through Christ into tangible action. What began as a modest effort has grown into one of the most significant days on the university’s calendar, drawing volunteers each year to address physical and spiritual needs throughout the community.

Volunteer teams worked alongside local churches, nonprofits, and ministries on a wide range of projects, including building beds for children in need, beautifying public spaces and parks, mowing lawns, repairing fences, assisting ministries serving survivors of domestic violence, and supporting schools, community centers, and nine private residences throughout the area.

This year’s event was made possible in partnership with ESP and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, who joined Shorter in organizing and carrying out the day of service. Volunteer teams served at Open Door Home Boys, Open Door Home Girls, the Center for Autism and Behavioral Specialists, Unity Christian School, Restoration Rome, Keep Rome Beautiful, Safe Haven Ranch, Fellowship Church, Cornerstone Church, Dykes Creek Baptist Church, Floyd Springs Baptist Church, and Sweet Cocoon, in addition to nine private residences.

From logistics and team coordination to on-site project management, Hawks on Mission is entirely student-led. Dr. Brent Baskin, Chair of the Department of Christian Studies, reflected on the profound impact of watching students carry out their faith through service.

“There is something powerful about watching young men and women roll up their sleeves and make the gospel come alive with their hands and their feet. This is not just a day of service. It is a testament to the leadership, the teamwork, and the character of these students. Days like this remind me of exactly what Shorter is all about. They could have spent the day doing anything else, but they chose to show up and serve, and I could not be more proud.”

Hawks on Mission is held annually in April and is open to all members of the Shorter University community. Those interested in participating in future events are encouraged to contact the Department of Christian Studies for more information.

About Shorter University Shorter University is a Christian liberal arts university located in Rome, Georgia, guided by its mission of Transforming Lives Through Christ and its motto Born to Serve. For more information, visit www.shorter.edu.