 Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Michael Ross Earns Top Honor at International Sport Business Conference - Shorter University

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Michael Ross Earns Top Honor at International Sport Business Conference

  • Date April 1, 2026
Man standing in front of presentation screen

Dr. Michael Ross, Department Chair and Professor of Sport Management at Shorter University, recently returned from the Global Sport Business Association (GSBA) Conference with one of the organization’s most prestigious honors. The conference brought together sport management professionals and scholars from around the world to advance the field from both domestic and international perspectives.

Dr. Ross was awarded Best in Track for his presentation, “Maximizing Experiential Learning in Sport Management,” a recognition determined by his peers and conference leadership. The GSBA Conference features multiple competitive tracks, including sport business, innovation and technology, and pedagogy, making the distinction a notable achievement among a field of accomplished professionals and scholars.

The award speaks directly to Dr. Ross’s dedication to elevating the student experience in Shorter’s Sport Management program. His research focus on experiential learning reflects a commitment to ensuring students are not only prepared academically, but equipped with real-world skills that set them apart in a competitive industry. Being recognized at an international level by fellow scholars and practitioners while engaging with some of the brightest minds shaping the future of sport management is a testament to the quality of work happening right here at Shorter University.

Shorter University is proud of Dr. Ross’s achievement and grateful for the impact his scholarship and dedication continue to make on our students and our program.

Shorter University

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