Shorter University Junior Wins Pro-Mozart Competition - Shorter University

Shorter University junior Evan Wyatt, a Music Education major from Dublin, Georgia, has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Pro-Mozart Society of Atlanta. The award will enable him to attend the 2026 Summer Academy at the Mozarteum Institute in Salzburg, Austria.

The competition was held at The Church of St. John in Atlanta on February 22, 2026. For his winning performance, Wyatt played the Rondo in A minor, K. 511 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 by Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera.

Wyatt said, “I am deeply honored that my performance resonated with the judges. The opportunity to study at the Mozarteum is truly once in a lifetime, and I am grateful to God for this incredible blessing.”

Previously, Wyatt was a two-time recipient of the Floride Smith Dean Award from the Georgia Federation of Music Clubs and won both the piano division (2024) and the vocal division (2025) of the William and Mary Ann Knight Competition at Shorter University. In November 2025, he was also featured as a Conference Recitalist at the Georgia Music Teachers Association State Conference after winning the Lower College Division at the state auditions.

Wyatt studies with Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Interim Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts and Professor of Piano. Dr. Vasquez remarked, “Evan’s performance was stunning. He played Mozart’s Rondo in A minor with sensitivity and elegance, demonstrating a profound understanding of the composer’s late style. In contrast, Ginastera’s Suite de Danzas Criollas was vibrant and delivered with confident virtuosity. It was truly remarkable.”