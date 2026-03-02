 Shorter University Alumni Reception & Chorale Tour - Shorter University

Shorter University Alumni Reception & Chorale Tour

  • Date March 2, 2026

Dear Shorter Alumni,

We are excited to gather for the Shorter University Chorale concert at Second Baptist Church of Cedartown (152 Evergreen Ln. Cedartown, GA 30125) on Monday, March 9 at 6 PM, and we would love for you to be part of this special evening.

If you are coming, bring a fellow Shorter alum with you. We would love to fill the room with familiar faces and enjoy a great evening of music together, followed by a reception with refreshments.

If you have not yet done so, please RSVP by Monday, March 2, by emailing alumni@shorter.edu.

We cannot wait to see you there!

Shorter University

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