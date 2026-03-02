17 Students Awarded Presidential Scholarship at Shorter University Scholars Day - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. — Shorter University recently welcomed 70 outstanding prospective freshmen to campus for its annual Scholars Day, an event designed to recognize academic excellence and award the University’s most prestigious academic honor, the Presidential Scholarship.

Each invited student arrived with an impressive academic record and a 3.5 GPA or higher. Throughout the day, participants engaged in formal interviews with faculty and University leadership as they competed for the opportunity to receive the Presidential Scholarship, which covers full tuition.

Scholars Day is more than an interview process. It is an opportunity for students to experience life on the Hill, connect with faculty, and explore how their gifts and calling could be developed within Shorter’s Christ-centered academic community.

After thoughtful consideration, 17 students were selected to receive the Presidential Scholarship. These recipients distinguished themselves not only through academic excellence, but also through leadership, character, and a clear sense of purpose.

“Scholars Day is a powerful reminder of the caliber of students God is bringing to Shorter,” said Bethany Brady, Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Relations. “These students are not only high achievers academically, but young leaders who are eager to grow, serve, and make a difference. Investing in them through the Presidential Scholarship is an investment in the future of our campus and the communities they will one day impact.”

The Presidential Scholarship represents Shorter University’s ongoing commitment to equipping students to lead with confidence, character, and Christ at the center. As these 17 scholars prepare to begin their journey on the Hill, they join a community dedicated to academic excellence and lives transformed.

Shorter University looks forward to welcoming this remarkable group of Presidential Scholars to campus this fall.