Dr. Hooper Announced Best of Rome - Shorter University

We are proud to announce that our very own, Dr. Heath Hooper was awarded the “Best of Rome 2023 College/University Professor.”

The “Best of Rome,” awards are presented annually by the Rome Life Magazine. The Rome community can vote on who they think the “Best of Rome,” is for the year. There are many categories including Rome Businesses and College/University Professors.

The magazine hosts a “Best of Rome,” party where all the guests are invited, and the winner is announced.

Dr. Heath Hooper was nominated for and won the 2023 Best of Rome College/University Professor. Dr. Hooper is the Dean of the Shorter University College of Business and a Professor of Sport Management.

Dr. Hooper has been a part of the Shorter University family since 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Sport Studies from Reinhardt College, a Master of Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University – Irvine, and a Ph.D. in Education with a specialization in Sport Management from North Central University.

“I am blessed and thankful to have been recognized as Best of Rome College/University Professor! Every day, I get to work with the best group of faculty and staff, the greatest students, all within a community that I am proud to be a part of,” said Dr. Hooper. “Thank you to Shorter University and the administration for the continued support, and my family for always encouraging me to be my best! It truly is an honor to serve our students in growing them spiritually, professionally, and personally!”

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

