Shorter University Hosts Night at the Ballpark - Shorter University

On August 27, Shorter University hosted its first annual Night at the Ballpark in partnership with the Rome Emperors. It was a special night for all in attendance. The stands at AdventHealth Stadium were full of Shorter University staff, faculty, students, alumni, family members, and friends.

Before the ballgame started, some of Shorter’s very own got to participate in the Ceremonial First Pitches. The first pitches were thrown by Sean Perren, Shorter University Alumni and Supporter, Patrick McElhaney, Shorter University Director of Admissions, Dr. Heath Hooper, Shorter University College of Business Dean, and Randy Bowen, Shorter University Chairman of the Board. Sean Perren also served as the Honorary Captain and presented the starting lineup with the managers at Homeplate.

Alfred and Martha, the Shorter University mascots, walked around the stadium and mingled with guests, and even spent some time with Julius, the mascot for the Rome Emperors.

During the 7th inning stretch, Riley-Kate Mullis, a Senior Music Education major, sang God Bless America.

“The Night at the Ballpark was a fantastic event and a special time together,” said Shorter University President, Dr. Don Dowless. “It is always a wonderful time when we can come together with our staff, faculty, students, alumni, and supporters. We appreciate General Manager David Lane’s generosity in hosting Shorter University at this wonderful family event. We are looking forward to doing this again in the future.”