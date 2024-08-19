Shorter University Welcomes New Faculty - Shorter University

Shorter University is excited to welcome new faculty members to campus starting in the fall semester.

The School of Fine and Performing Arts is thrilled to add Dr. Maryann Kyle as the new Director of Opera Theatre and Associate Professor of Music.

Dr. Maryann Kyle

Dr. Kyle has dedicated her professional life to guiding singers and teachers in their pursuit of exceptional singing and captivating performances. In addition to her active studio of performers she also actively mentors over thirty teachers of voice and theatre in various universities across the United States. Her students can be found on the stages of the finest opera and musical theatre companies, conservatories, and training programs across the globe.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Maryann Kyle is joining Shorter’s faculty in our School of Fine and Performing Arts,” said Dr. John McCluskey, School of Fine and Performing Arts Dean. “Dr. Kyle brings decades of experience and expertise to our Voice, Opera, and Musical Theatre programs. She is a master performer and pedagogue, and we look forward to Dr. Kyle’s contributions as we build the next chapter of Shorter’s legacy of excellence in the arts.”

To read more about Dr. Maryann Kyle, visit https://www.shorter.edu/faculty/dr-maryann-kyle/

The College of Business is looking forward to adding two new faculty members to their team this fall. Mr. Connor Bean will serve as the Assistant Professor of Sport Management, and Mr. Clay Gentry as the Assistant Professor of Marketing.

Connor Bean is from Stuart, FL, and graduated from Reinhardt University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Studies. Connor served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Game Operations at McNeese State University. While there, he oversaw all 13 Varsity events. Connor has also worked at various other college athletic departments over the years such as UNC Charlotte, Boston College, America East Conference, and Reinhardt University.

Professor Connor Bean

Connor is married to Victoria Bean and loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, watching sports, and doing anything outdoors. His favorite Bible Verse is Proverbs 16:3. He is extremely excited to be a part of the Shorter University family and looks forward to everything this calling has to offer.

Clay Gentry, a native of Rome, GA, received his MBA in Marketing from Tennessee Wesleyan University; Clay brings a wealth of real-world experience to the academic environment. He is the co-owner and a driving force behind Real Property Management Allies, where his diverse background in the United States Marine Corps, nonprofit organizations, and corporate manufacturing industries has equipped him with a deep understanding of leadership, community service, and industry expertise.

Professor Clay Gentry

Clay’s distinguished career began with 10 years of service in the United States Marine Corps, where he developed strong leadership skills and a commitment to integrity that continue to guide his professional endeavors. After retiring as a decorated combat veteran, he transitioned into the nonprofit sector, working to make a positive impact on communities in need.

In addition to his professional achievements, Clay is actively involved in his community with organizations such as the Bartow County Rotary, Business Networking Internation (BNI Community Connectors of Rome), The Church at Liberty Square, and many professional business clubs within the community. He is married to Dr. Amanda Gentry, and together they are in the process of adopting a little boy named Levi from Ghana.

“The College of Business is excited to welcome two new faculty members to our extraordinary family at Shorter University,” said Dr. Heath Hooper, College of Business Dean. “Both newcomers are filled with real-world application and experience in each of their fields of study. Most importantly, these men are ready to be examples of Christ and professionals to our outstanding students.”