Shorter University Honors Faculty and Staff - Shorter University

On April 3, 2024, Shorter University hosted an awards day where they recognized and honored faculty and staff.

“It is a great privilege to recognize our faculty and staff each year,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “These awards recognize those who live out the principles of servant-leadership daily and truly help Transform Lives through Christ. This year’s recipients demonstrate a strong commitment to our students and to this University.”

Staff Employee of the Year

Heather Frost, Staff Accompanist, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2024 Staff Member of the Year. Heather Frost has worked at the University for four years and has poured into many students during those years. Heather is known to pray with students and lives out our motto, Transforming Lives through Christ.

The Staff Member of the Year Award is based on nominations from faculty and staff. It is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities, and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.

The Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership

Amy Neal, Assistant Professor of Music. The award is presented to a junior faculty member who displays strong academic skills in the classroom, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology, and instructional support along with model classroom teaching. The professor must also be helpful in advising students and illustrate a willingness to spend individual time with students to assist them academically.

The President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education and Professor of Education, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to teaching and leadership of a senior faculty member.

Dr. King is a Shorter University alumna, class of 1993.

Hawkeye Faculty Award

Dr. Kyle Conkle, Assistant Professor of Sport Management, was also honored during the ceremony as he received the Hawkeye Faculty Award.

This student-selected award recognized Dr. Conkle for his outstanding impact on Shorter University students. This award was presented by Maggie Parker, editor of Shorter’s Hawkeye student magazine.

Honoring Years of Service

Awards Day also included recognition of faculty and staff members for 5, 10, and 15 years of service.

15 years of service: Roxanne Johnston, Justin Pettegrew, Diana Swanagan, and Jerico Vasquez.

10 years of service: Kaitlyn Bohanan, David Braziel, Dana King, William Mullen, Tasha Perkins, John Stroup, and Bobby Totherow.

5 years of service: Giovanni Angeles, Celeste Dunnington, Karla Hayfield, Sheri Hudgins, Sandy Johns, Gloria Monroy, Luciana Philyaw, Pedro Rodriguez Barrientos, Dena Tracey, and Marcus Washington