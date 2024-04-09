Fourth Annual Hawks on Mission - Shorter University

April 18th will be the 4th annual Hawks on Mission Day. Over 250 students, staff, faculty, and alumni are preparing to take part in this day of service and show the love of Jesus Christ to our community.

Hawks on Mission is a student-led event and has been that way since it began. In 2021, two Christian Studies students, Bethany Purdue Mull (’23) and Sydney Holden (’23), had the desire to show the love of Christ in Rome and put their passion to work. Since the founders have graduated, the position has been passed down to current students McKenzie Livingston and Scott Clinton.

This year, the volunteers will be broken into groups and will spread throughout Rome, and into Cedartown. The teams will be working with organizations such as Safe Haven Ranch in Cedartown, Keep Rome Beautiful, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Unity Christian School. Other students will be walking the parks and downtown areas sharing the gospel and praying for people they encounter.

“Hawks on Mission is our opportunity to Transform Lives through Christ, by meeting the physical needs of our neighbors,” said Dr. Brent Baskin, the Chair of the Department of Christian Studies. “I am proud of the effort our student leadership team has put in praying for and preparing for this day of service. This is a special day for Shorter University.”