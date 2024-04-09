Shorter University Global Experience Trip - Shorter University

Two Shorter University Professors took their class on an extraordinary experience trip, almost 6,000 miles from their traditional classrooms. The group headed to Ghana for business leadership opportunities and a chance to share the love of Christ with those in Ghana.

Dr. Amanda Gentry, Assistant Professor of Business, and Dr. Michael Ross, Department of Sport Management Chair and Associate Professor, were the leaders of this experience. These two professors saw this as a unique learning opportunity for their students and made the trip a reality.

Dr. Amanda Gentry Dr. Michael Ross

“When I first came to Shorter, I recognized an opportunity to empower the lives of our students through the development of a Global Experience Trip,” said Dr. Gentry. “Therefore, I developed a program that blended the aspects of a study abroad trip with the purpose of a mission trip. This is called the College of Business Global Experience Trip. Students get the opportunity to travel globally and develop a robust worldview while also gaining academic credit for their work.”

The team consisted of 10 people, including the two professors and six students. While in Ghana, the team had the chance to visit various local businesses, a local school, and even went sightseeing.

“I was so proud of our students, to see how grounded they were in their faith, and watch that come to fruition throughout Ghana,” said Dr. Ross. “I think the idea we had leading into the trip was completely wrecked in all the right ways. It was more than we could have anticipated, and it has been so fun to see our students once we got back and to see how their perspectives have changed. This is a passion project for us, not only for our students to be able to see other parts of the world but also to gain a deeper perspective on things that matter. A lot of our students left America one person and came back a completely different person. That shows the value of these trips. This is the first of many.”

The Shorter University College of Business is excited to be hosting this trip annually and will be heading back to West Africa in 2025.

We got a chance to speak to two of the students and to hear the impact the trip made on their lives. Reagan Howell, a December 2023 graduate who is now pursuing a Master of Accountancy at Shorter, and Jacob Mitchell, a Senior Sport Management major.

Reagan Howell Jacob Mitchell

Why did the College of Business go to Ghana? What was the purpose of the trip?

Reagan: The College of Business hoped to spread the word of God to the people of Ghana while teaching business fundamentals. We hoped to teach entrepreneurs the skills needed to run a successful business.

Jacob: The College of Business went to Ghana to give students the opportunity to go spread the gospel, teach business principles, and learn about different cultures. The purpose was to empower small business owners in Ghana with marketing strategies to help grow their businesses. Also, we were able to visit the Trinity Foundation Ministry’s headquarters and spend time with the girls at the girl’s home they established in Kumasi, Ghana.

What did you do while in Ghana?

Reagan: I had the honor of teaching business owners and individuals’ essential financial skills, including budgeting and raising capital. They were highly receptive and a joy to teach. I also had the joy of going on a safari! I saw so many beautiful animals, including elephants, elk, and birds. I also got to help the young girls at the House of Grace. These girls were so sweet and kind. I laughed with them while we had a pizza party, sang, and danced to fun songs, and played Simon Says.

Jacob: I had the opportunity to teach a course on ethics for marketing and business to the different villages we visited while in Ghana. Also, I was blessed to be able to pray with several of the small business owners and the church pastors in those villages. I was fortunate enough to spend time with the kids in the villages, and it was incredible to see the true joy coming from inside them. I was honored to be entrusted to preach the gospel at Trinity Foundation Ministry’s church in Kumasi, and it was truly one of the most special experiences of my life. It was nothing I said or did, but God used me as a vessel to proclaim his message to reach and impact the people in that crowd. I learned lessons on what true gratitude looks like, and I now know what it is like to truly rely on God for everything. We take the little things for granted so often here in America, and it was humbling to learn from the Ghanaians on how thankful we really should be every day.

What did you learn about business while there?

Reagan: I learned so much about businesses and the true meaning of hard work. Every penny matters for these business owners, and nothing goes to waste. I learned the value of creating several different products for different seasons. When the business is successful, we should save as much extra profit as possible. This will help carry us through more challenging economic clients.

Jacob: I learned a multitude of things about business while in Ghana. For example, I learned that little can be so much when we trust God and are good stewards with the tools and assets, he blesses us with. No matter where I am in life, I can make an impact on someone. I learned that someone is always looking to me for guidance, even when I might not see that. The biggest takeaway I had though, was that no matter what others have to say or think about me, I can go and be as successful as I want to be with a little bit of perseverance, hard work, and faith.

What did it teach you about everyday life? Did your time in Africa change the way you see things?

Reagan: This trip completely shattered the way I see everyday life. Every person I interacted with radiated joy. The children had the most extraordinary smiles on their faces and were generally happy. No matter their circumstances, they had a smile on their face. The girls at House of Grace had challenging childhoods, but they still danced with a smile. I learned that the joy of the Lord is greater than any circumstance and surpasses all understanding. I learned that every day is a gift and a new opportunity to worship God.

Jacob: My time in Africa taught me unforgettable lessons related to everyday life. For instance, the people were always so welcoming to me and the team, and they always had smiles on their faces full of joy. Also, the people were so appreciative of every little thing they had been given, and we are so spoiled here in America that we expect things to come to us. I learned what love really should like from the Ghanaians because no matter what you believed or where you were from, the people truly loved you and welcomed you with open arms. Complete strangers helped us and treated us like we were family, and we did not even speak the same language.

What was your favorite moment from the trip?

Reagan: I had so many unforgettable moments while in Ghana. My favorite memory is being at the House of Grace with all the fantastic little girls. I was sitting on the ground while several girls braided my hair. They were laughing and had the most incredible smiles on their faces. Their joy was contagious, and their laughter was beautiful. Whenever I feel sad, I remember the joy these little girls gave me. I saw many amazing things, such as elephants, sunsets, and mountains, but nothing compared to the smiles living at House of Grace. The people we met are truly the pinnacle of God’s creation. Below is the moment at House of Grace.

Jacob: I would have to say getting to preach on another continent was the highlight of my trip. I never would have though at 21, that I would have the honor and the privilege of preaching in another country across the world. I am thankful for God’s faithfulness to me, even when I was living in sin and constantly disappointing him. He never gave up on me, and when I finally got my heart right with him, he has used me in ways that I never thought would be possible. I am so thankful for the souls that were saved, the lives that were impacted, and the relationships that were built during this trip. God is not bound by a language barrier, and it was amazing to see that in full affect while we were in Ghana.

Dr. Amanda Gentry: One of my favorite parts of the trip is seeing my vision come true. In the first village, we were conducting a community business leader training, and to see our students articulate all of the theories and concepts throughout their educational journey into the minds of these individuals was surreal for me. Once the training was completed, I was able to see our students pray over these business owners and leaders. Witnessing our students be the salt and light in this world is truly what this trip was all about. I could not be prouder of our 2024 Global Experience Team.

How did this trip impact your learning experience at Shorter?

Reagan: This trip forever impacted the way I view education. Some of the children in Ghana would walk five miles one way in 120-degree heat to attend class. The dedication and commitment all the children showed in school and in attending class was breathtaking. I will never again take anything for granted. We are lucky to attend school and only have to walk up the hill to attend class. Education is a gift, not a chore. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities Shorter has provided me with!

Jacob: This trip impacted my learning experience in a multitude of ways. For example, I learned lessons about other cultures that I never would have learned had I stayed in the country. So many times we think just because this is America, we are always right, but after this trip, I have learned that is not the case. Also, I was able to truly go and be a servant leader to hundreds of small business owners, and we also were able to spend time and play with thousands of children all over Ghana. Finally, I had the ability to transform lives through Christ through the leadership and willingness of Dr. Ross and Dr. Gentry, and I am forever thankful for their passion to provide this opportunity to Shorter University students. I cannot wait to see how this continues to grow over the next several years!