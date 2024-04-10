Shorter University Dean Stars in ESP Big Hoops Game - Shorter University

Dr. Heath Hooper, College of Business Dean, recently was a star player in the ESP Rome Big Hoops Basketball Game.

ESP, Extra Special People, exists to create transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families, helping change communities for the better. Each year, the group hosts a basketball game called “Big Hoops,” where they get the community involved. They pick key groups in Rome to compete in a basketball game to help raise money for their initiatives.

Dr. Hooper is pictured with his wife and kids.

Dr. Hooper was asked to participate in this year’s game and played on the Entrepreneur team with other Rome community members. Hooper was voted MVP of his team because of his outstanding fundraising efforts for ESP. “Thank you to ESP Rome and Katie Edwards, for asking me months ago to be a part of this amazing night. I never knew the impact that I or we, as a team, could make,” said Dr. Hooper. “I am so blessed and thankful for this opportunity and the joy it brought to so many at the Big Hoop’s event. Thank you to Shorter University for being an event sponsor and supporting me as a participant. I cannot wait to see how I and our Shorter University College of Business students can become more involved.”

Dr. Hooper pictured with Dr. Reams, Shorter University Provost, and the Reams Family.

Shorter University was a proud sponsor of this event. Dr. Hooper will be meeting with the staff of ESP Rome in the coming weeks to begin creating a partnership that will enable our Shorter University College of Business students a chance to serve as mentors, big buddies, and volunteers at future events.