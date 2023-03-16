Charles Wright and Beth Treglown Joins Shorter University Advancement Team; Candy Edwards promoted to Director of Development and Alumni Relations - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (March 16, 2023) — Shorter University Director of Advancement Services, Candy Edwards, has been promoted to Director of Development and Alumni Relations. Candy came to Shorter in 2009 as the Database Administrator and Box Office Manager. Over the years, she has been intricately involved with most all positions within the Advancement Office. Most recently serving as the Director of Advancement Services, she is now assuming the role of Director of Development & Alumni Relations. In this role, she will focus on fundraising for the University as well as building and nurturing alumni relationships.

Shorter University graduate Charles Wright returns to Shorter as Director of Public Relations. Most recently, Charles served as a Juvenile Probation Officer with Floyd County Juvenile Court, where he worked with at-risk youth and families, connecting them with community organizations and local services. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Shorter in 1995. Charles met his wife at Shorter University. They have four children, two of which have graduated from Shorter as well. Charles is passionate about his relationship with God and reaching others with the Gospel of Christ. “I am thankful to have joined the Shorter University family and look forward to sharing with the public how Shorter is preparing students through a Christ-centered education,” said Charles.

Elizabeth Treglown has accepted the role of Director of Advancement Services. She brings over 20+ years of project management, digital marketing, and communications experience to Shorter University. She will be responsible for working closely with all Advancement staff by providing data needed for the successful implementation of fundraising strategies, gift processing, data entry and reporting.

“Candy Edwards has been a faithful part of the Shorter family for the past thirteen years.” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “She has been crucial to building all areas of Advancement, including marketing and public relations, alumni relations, church relations, and all facets of fundraising. I would also like to welcome Charles Wright, as our new Director of Public Relations and Beth Treglown, as our new Director of Advancement Services. I am confident that these three, led by Dr. Ben Bruce, will advance Shorter University’s mission of Transforming Lives through Christ and who will work to honor the Lord Jesus Christ in all they do.”

“I would like to congratulate Candy as she moves into her new role as Director of Development and Alumni Relations,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, Shorter’s Vice President for University Advancement. “She will do a tremendous job of encouraging donors and alumni to engage with Shorter and to support the University. We also welcome Charles as the Director of Public Relations and Beth as the Director of Advancement Services to the Advancement Team. Both Charles and Beth add their talents and experience to the Office of Advancement as we continue to move Shorter forward.”

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

