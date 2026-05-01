SHORTER UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF AT ANNUAL AWARDS DAY - Shorter University

ROME, GA — Shorter University students, faculty, and staff gathered on April 1, 2026, for Awards Day. They celebrated the accomplishments of this academic year and recognized outstanding students, staff, and faculty.

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Student Awards of Distinction

Awards Day includes the presentation of awards to seniors graduating at the end of this academic year. These seniors have excelled in their academic studies and earned top honors in each academic discipline.

Awards were presented to the following seniors in the College of Business:

Avery Alford, of Rome, GA — Accounting Award

Santiago Gonzalez Uribe, of Bucaramanga, Colombia — Computer Information Systems Award

Caroline Sivills, of Paducah, KY — General Business Award

Isaiah Blake, of Cartersville, GA — Management Award

Dylan Hudgens, of Butler, GA — Sport Management Award

Awards were presented to the following seniors in the School of Education:

Adrienne Prevost, of Rome, GA — Elementary Education Award

Savannah Crider, of Ranger, GA — History Education Award

Adeline Bearden, of Calhoun, GA — Middle Grades Education Award

Esperanza Reyes, of Ranger, GA — Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award

Awards were presented to the following seniors in the School of Fine and Performing Arts:

Marisa Bain, of Carrollton, GA — Music Education Award

Autumn Lassetter, of Fyffe, AL — Music Award

Reagan Duke, of Commerce, GA — Musical Theatre Award

Gavin Gilreath, of Warthen, GA — Theatre Award

Award was presented to the following senior in the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing:

Kayla Watts, of Franklin, GA — Outstanding Nursing Award

Awards were presented to the following seniors in the Ware School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics:

Alayna Findley, of Cartersville, GA — Biochemistry Award

Abigail Love, of Columbus, GA — Biology Award

Ella Ballard, of Trenton, GA — Ecology and Field Biology Award

Awards were presented to the following seniors in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences:

Alex Jones, of Rome, GA — Christian Studies Award

Lucas Durand, of Dallas, GA — Communication Studies Award

Jacob Strunk, of Southside, AL — Criminal Justice Award

Anna Roberts, of Zebulon, GA — English Award

Luke Welch, of Forsyth, GA — History Award

Kendall Aycock, of Calhoun, GA — Human Services Award

Griffin Rowe, of Alapaha, GA — Interdisciplinary Studies Award

Reid Jefferson, of Cumming, GA — Psychology Award

Anna Roberts, of Zebulon, GA — Outstanding Honors Academy Graduate Award

Faculty and Staff Awards

“It is a great privilege to recognize our faculty and staff each year,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “These awards recognize those who live out the principles of servant-leadership daily and truly help Transform Lives through Christ. This year’s recipients demonstrate a strong commitment to our students and to this University.”

Staff Member of the Year Noah Huckaby, Director of Information Technology, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2026 Staff Member of the Year. Huckaby has served Shorter University for 18 years, pouring into the institution and its students with dedication and excellence. The Staff Member of the Year Award is based on nominations from faculty and staff. It is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities, and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.

The Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership Professor Josie West, Assistant Professor of Education, received the Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership. Professor West has served Shorter University for four years. The award is presented to a junior faculty member who displays strong academic skills in the classroom, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology, and instructional support, along with model classroom teaching.

The President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching Professor Katherine Blair, Professor of Communication Studies, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. Professor Blair has served Shorter University for nine years. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to teaching and leadership of a senior faculty member.

The Hawkeye Magazine Faculty Award Dr. Enoch Jacobus, who is also being recognized this year for 10 years of service to Shorter University, was honored with the Hawkeye Magazine Faculty Award, a student-voted recognition that celebrates a faculty member for his or her outstanding impact on Shorter University students.

The Spirit of Shorter Award Bishop Braziel, who has served Shorter University for 12 years, was honored with the Spirit of Shorter Award, recognizing an individual whose dedication, character, and commitment embodies the spirit and mission of Shorter University.

Honoring Years of Service

Awards Day also included recognition of faculty and staff members for their dedicated years of service to Shorter University.

Twenty Years of Service: Ms. Teresa Cushing and Dr. Alan Hix.

Fifteen Years of Service: Prof. Kimberly Byrd, Dr. Rick Crawford, Mr. Russell Judkins, Dr. Earl Kellett, Ms. Brenda Long, Dr. Qiang Lu, and Ms. Allison Schultz.

Ten Years of Service: Ms. Lindsey Bowles, Prof. Faith Im, Dr. Enoch Jacobus, Dr. Yuman Lee, Prof. Amy Neal, and Mr. Wes Timmons.

Five Years of Service: Dr. Jacob Chandler, Ms. Heather Frost, Dr. Amanda Gentry, Mr. William Gibbons, Dr. Christy James, Ms. Kierston Jones, Dr. Melissa Kirby, Dr. Daniel Lucas, Ms. Sabrina McElwee, and Ms. Amanda Scholl.

Shorter University is a private, Christian liberal arts university located in Rome, Georgia. For more information, visit www.shorter.edu.