 Alumni Scholarship Awards Luncheon - Shorter University

Alumni Scholarship Awards Luncheon

  • Date May 1, 2026

We celebrated the recipients of our annual Alumni Association scholarship awards. These awards are given to students nominated by faculty/staff and selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Alumni Association Board. The Board awarded over $7,000 to recipients Jack Bell, Makayla Crimm, and Mary Grace Lemmings.

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⭐Carol Williams Kirby Alumni Service Scholarship Jack Bell is a sophomore pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. Jack will serve as Upper Boys’ Residence Director in the fall in addition to being the secretary for the Shorter Side Stitches improv team.

⭐Carol Williams Kirby Alumni Leadership Scholarship Makayla Crimm is a junior pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Makayla has led within Shorter Orientation Staff, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Residence Life, Phi Mu, and BCM Council.

⭐Leon Staples Jr. Memorial Alumni Scholarship Mary Grace Lemmings is a senior pursuing her Bachelor of Arts in Education. Following graduation, she will continue her studies at Shorter to earn a Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction while teaching 7th and 8th Grade Math at Armuchee.
We appreciate these students as they continue their time and commitment to Shorter University!

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