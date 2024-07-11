Shorter University Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing Receives High Ranking - Shorter University

The Shorter University Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing ranked #14 among other Nursing Schools in Georgia. RNCareers.org, a leading nursing education resource, proudly recognizes our University as one of the best nursing schools in the state.

Each year, the ranking site evaluates over 1,700 nursing schools to compile its merit-based rankings. Rankings are based on program accreditation, tuition costs, academic excellence, faculty qualifications, student satisfaction, program offerings, career outcomes, and school reputation.

“Shorter University has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence in nursing education, said Jeff Morrow, Publisher at RNCareers.org. “The institution’s rigorous curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and dedicated faculty ensure that nursing students receive the highest quality education and training in Georgia and the nation. Their graduates are well-prepared to make significant contributions to the healthcare profession. This recognition by RNCareers.org underscores the University’s unwavering dedication to preparing its students for successful careers in the healthcare profession.”

The Brady School of Nursing strives to prepare graduates for their careers in nursing but also prepares students to serve and minister to the needs of others.

“I am very pleased with being ranked as one of the Best Nursing Schools in Georgia for 2024 by RNCareers.org, said Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the School of Nursing. “There are many very good nursing schools on the list, and we are blessed with being ranked the 14th best BSN nursing program in Georgia. This is truly an honor.”

“Dean Roxanne Johnston deserves credit along with her wonderful faculty and staff, said Dr. John Reams, Shorter University Provost. “She has put together a team that is very skillful and tight-knit. It is exciting to see this pass along to the students—who are also very skillful and tight-knit. These qualities are vital to any top-tier program like the Brady School of Nursing at Shorter University.” Read more about our ranking by visiting, https://www.rncareers.org/nursing-school/georgia/