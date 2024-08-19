Shorter University Piano Major Wins Scholarship from the Georgia Federation of Music Clubs - Shorter University

Evan Wyatt, a Shorter University Music Education Major, won second place and $500 in the Floride Dean Scholarship Competition sponsored by the Georgia Federation of Music Clubs. This is a state-wide competition in which students submit a video of them performing two contrasting pieces, one of which must be by an American composer.

Wyatt chose to perform Aaron Copland’s The Cat and the Mouse and the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata in C minor, Op. 10, No. 1 for his submissions.

“I am very honored to have been selected as the Accomplished Performer for this year’s Floride Dean Award,” said Evan Wyatt. “As a young pianist, I never really thought I would have opportunities like this one, let alone the skills to compete, so this is a huge milestone for me. Thank you so much to the Shorter University Music Department faculty and students, especially the other piano students and Dr. Vasquez for always pushing me to make better music and be the best musician I can be.”

“I am very proud of Evan’s accomplishments this year”, said Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Shorter University’s Chair of the Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music, and Professor of Music. “Not only did he win a place in a state-wide competition, but he also won the William and Mary Ann Knight Competition. That’s saying a lot for a freshman.”