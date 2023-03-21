Shorter University announces Bellwether writing awards: - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. (March 21, 2023) — Shorter University’s undergraduate nonfiction magazine, Bellwether, under the supervision of Dr. Jill Goad, showcases the best essays written in English classes at Shorter. Students who submit strong papers are nominated for Bellwether by their professors.

Dr. Jill Goad is pleased to announce this year’s writing awards:

First Place: Caroline Lewis, “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence”

Second Place: Jovani Jacobo, “Mental Health in the Hispanic Community”

Third Place: Kaleb Speights, “Off-Grid Living”

Along with the first place, second place, and third place awardees, the following students were nominated for Bellwether based on essays from 2022:

Alex Jones, “The Rise of Obesity in America and Failed Solutions”

Emily Forsyth, “The Value of Private Schools”

Darnell Sapp, “Why the Publishing Industry Lacks Diversity”

Briana Campbell, “Bringing Diversity to the Classroom”

Alex Hollingsworth, “Christopher Rufo’s Take on Critical Race Theory”

Silus Pearson, “The Influence of Video Games on the Younger Generation”

Adeline Bearden, “Louis Tomlinson Is an Underrated Artist”

Jace Morris, “The Value of Great Commentary”

Maddie Reagin, “Cheerleading Is Not All About Looking Pretty”

Aaron Martin, “Should Baseball Players that Abused PEDs be Allowed into the Hall of Fame?”

Hannah McDuffie, “How Social Media is Damaging to Mental Health in Teenagers”

Stav Kouvelas, “2022 FIFA World Cup Controversy”

Katelyn Johnston, “Creativity: Essential to Human Life”

Raphael Houssou, “Low Birth Rate”

Preston Spake, “Pollution Across the Globe”

Logan Martin, “The Therapeutic Idea: Will it Work on Patients?”

Ryan Chestnutt, “A True American”

Morgan Bagley, “The Benefits of Attending a Smaller University”

Seth Stringer, “The Academy Award for Best Picture Goes To…”

Abby Kendrick, “TikTok Takeover”

Congratulations to our wonderful writers!

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu. ###