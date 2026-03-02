$200,000 Grant Supports Nursing Education for Future Healthcare Professionals at Shorter University - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. — The Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing at Shorter University has received a $200,000 grant from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation to support program operations and strengthen its preparation of future healthcare professionals through Christ-centered education.

Michelle Stricklin, Chief Financial Officer and VP of Finance for Shorter University, recently accepted the grant on behalf of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing. This significant funding will provide vital operational support as Shorter continues equipping nursing students with the knowledge, clinical experience, and compassionate approach needed to serve patients and communities with excellence.

“We are deeply grateful for the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation’s continued generosity and for their investment in Shorter’s nursing program,” said Dr. Don Dowless, President of Shorter University. “This support strengthens our ability to prepare highly skilled, compassionate nurses who are called to serve others with both professional excellence and Christ-centered care. The impact of this grant will be felt not only in the lives of our students, but in the many communities they will go on to serve.”

The Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing plays a vital role in addressing growing healthcare workforce needs across the region while providing students with a strong academic foundation rooted in faith, service, and ethical leadership. Support from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation ensures the program can continue offering high-quality instruction and meaningful clinical preparation as it prepares graduates for lives of service in the healthcare field.

The Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation supports ministries and institutions that advance healthcare-related missions and Christ-centered service throughout Georgia. Their continued partnership with Shorter reflects a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare education and expanding access to well-prepared nursing professionals across the state.

For more information about Shorter University and the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, visit www.shorter.edu.