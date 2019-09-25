Shorter Theatre Presents ‘The Curious Savage’ This Weekend

Rome, Ga. – The Shorter University Theatre will present “The Curious Savage” Thursday through Saturday, September 26-28, at 7:30 p.m. in the J.W. Tiscornia Studio Theatre. The Thursday and Friday evening performances are sold out. Tickets for Saturday are $15 general admission and $10 for students. To reserve tickets, email boxoffice@shorter.edu or call 706-233-7288.

“The Curious Savage” by John Patrick is directed by Sherrie Peterson. The comedic tale is about a curiously eccentric Mrs. Savage, who has been left a fortune by her late husband. Despite her efforts to make good use of this fortune, her greedy step-children cannot wait to get their hands on it. The show takes audience members on a crazy journey, full of ups and downs, in an effort to teach valuable lessons. The lessons taught by Mrs. Savage and her gang of adorable oddballs are ones that will stick with you for a long time, despite the laughs and ridiculousness.

Shorter’s Chair of Theatre and Musical Theater, Director of Vocal Studies, and Associate Professor of Music Dr. Tara Warfield said, “This comedy reminds us that everyone is fighting a different battle, internally or externally, and that how we treat people really does matter. The characters are endearing and the story is refreshing. Several students have commented that this show is their favorite to perform so far!”

The cast of this production features Christianne Grist as Florence, Jared Ivey as Hannibal, Genna-Leigh Williams as Fairy Mary, D.J. Connor as Jeffrey, Kayla George as Mrs. Paddy, Madison Breford as Miss Willie, Spencer Ross as Titus, Cole Smith as Samuel, Emily Frederick as Lily Belle, William Gowens as Dr. Emmett, and Isabella DiMauro as Ethel Savage.

The technical crew includes Ted Thomas as Technical Director and Set & Light Design, Abigail Coleman as Costume Designer, Elizabeth J. Drake as Stage Manager, Brandon Weise as Assistant Technical Director and Master Electrician, Rebekah Ezell as Wardrobe Supervisor, Kayla George as Props Mistress, Shelby Burgess as Sound & Light Board Operator, Brandon Kidd and Cole Smith as Carpenters, Tempest Thomas and Isabella DiMaura as Scenic Artists, Carmen Munoz and Hannah Autry as Wardrobe Assistants, and Eric Seale as Cover Artist.

Written by Public Relations Intern Mackenzie Staples