Shorter University to Host Arts Showcase as Gift to the Community

Rome, Ga. – Selah: A Shorter University Showcase will be held at the Desoto Theatre on Saturday, October 19. The event will feature a wide variety of artistic performances by Shorter students, faculty, and alumni and is open to the public at no charge.

“The event is simply a gift to Rome and Floyd County and communities, near or far,” said Dr. Fabrice Poussin, assistant professor of English and French at Shorter and organizer of the event. “Shorter University has a lot to offer to all, and we felt the Desoto Theatre would be an ideal venue to showcase these amazing talents.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. with activities for children planned from 5 to 6 p.m. The show will begin at 6 p.m. To reserve tickets, email fpoussin@shorter.edu or call 706-233-7254.

The program will feature music faculty members Indra Thomas, soprano; Jerico Vasquez, piano; and Yuman Lee, tenor, as well as performances by Faith Im, dance; the Steps of Faith ballet group from Cartersville; and Shorter alumnus Jordan Walker, piano (who recently completed his master’s degree in music from Iowa University).

Musical theatre group performances will be led by Sherrie Peterson and Tara Warfield, and Kyle Coleman will be the piano accompanist.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. The Princeton Review annually includes Shorter on its list of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs.