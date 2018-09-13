Bob Skelton to Headline Christmas Gala for Student Scholarships

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University will host Christmas on the Hill: The 2018 President’s Gala on Thursday, December 6, in the Winthrop-King Centre. This festive evening of food, fun, and fellowship will feature beloved Christian leader Rev. Bob Skelton.

“We invite the community and the Shorter family to join us as we kick-off the Christmas season and celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Supporters of the Gala will truly be impacting lives as they support the success of our students. Ninety-nine percent of our traditional students receive financial aid, and for many of them, that aid is a crucial part of making their education a reality.”

We invite the community and the Shorter family to join us as we kick-off the Christmas season and celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Supporters of the Gala will truly be impacting lives as they support the success of our students. Ninety-nine percent of our traditional students receive financial aid, and for many of them, that aid is a crucial part of making their education a reality. — Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless

The featured speaker Rev. Skelton was founding director of the WinShape Foundation and has served as a longtime pastor, minister of education, and interim pastor. He emcees the annual Rome Area Prayer Breakfast and received a Heart of the Community Award in recognition of his outstanding record of serving others.

“Rev. Skelton impacted the lives of countless students at the WinShape Center, and his life and ministry exemplify Shorter University’s mission of Transforming Lives through Christ,” Dr. Dowless said. “As one person summed up his impact by saying, ‘His motive in life is to serve, not be served. He so ably puts his time and talents into so many lives—not so that he can count his successes, but so that others are spurred on to succeed.’”

The fundraiser to support Shorter University’s Student Scholarship Fund will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $50 and may be purchased by calling 706-292-3900 or online at www.shorter.edu/gala.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“We have a number of sponsorship levels available, and we invite businesses, corporations, and individuals to partner with us to make a Shorter education available for an even greater number of students,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, Shorter’s Vice President of University Advancement. “We’ve put together marketing opportunities with benefits ranging from reserved seating to being featured on the event webpage and on screen at the event. We are happy to customize packages for businesses as well.”

We have a number of sponsorship levels available, and we invite businesses, corporations, and individuals to partner with us to make a Shorter education available for an even greater number of students. — Dr. Ben Bruce

The deadline for purchasing sponsorships with guaranteed inclusion in the program is November 15.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The University offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.