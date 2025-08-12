Shorter Graduate Expands Sweet Success with Mobile Ice Cream Business - Shorter University

Ackley, accompanied by his wife, a fellow Shorter University alumna.

Shorter University is celebrating the continued success of alumnus Matthew Ackley as he brings his entrepreneurial vision to new places in the community. On August 8, the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the mobile unit of a locally owned ice cream business led by Ackley.

Shorter University Alumnus Matthew Ackley speaking during chamber ribbon cutting.

Ackley introduced his rebranded vision of the business to the community last year with a brick-and-mortar store, celebrated with a Chamber ribbon cutting. Since then, the business has continued to grow, and the new mobile unit represents the next step in reaching more customers throughout the region.

The ribbon cutting drew Chamber representatives and local supporters who enjoyed ice cream and a first look at the brightly decorated mobile unit. Designed to serve a variety of events, the mobile service allows the business to participate in festivals, school events, neighborhood gatherings, and private celebrations.

The addition of the mobile unit reflects Ackley’s goal of making the business more accessible to the community while offering a product that brings people together. By taking the service on the road, the business can now share its treats with customers in new and convenient ways.

At Shorter University, we take pride in seeing alumni use their talents to make a meaningful impact in the region, and Ackley’s latest achievement is a shining example of the entrepreneurial spirit fostered here at Shorter.