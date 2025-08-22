Freshmen Move-In Day at Shorter University Brings Shorter Community Together - Shorter University

Today, Shorter University welcomed its newest class of freshmen as students arrived on campus to begin their college journey. The atmosphere was filled with joy and anticipation as families pulled into campus and were greeted by an outpouring of support from across the Shorter community.

Before students arrived, the day began with a time of praise and prayer as faculty, staff, and volunteers gathered to pray and seek God’s guidance and blessings for the year ahead.

Volunteers came from every corner of campus and beyond to assist with move-in day. Shorter Faculty and Staff joined with West Rome Baptist Church, Residence Life Staff, Shorter University athletic teams, Shorter Orientation Staff, and student organizations to help welcome students to campus. Student organizations such as Baptist Collegiate Ministries, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, and Phi Mu also played an active role in creating an encouraging environment. The support and kindness shown during move‑in created a memorable start to what promises to be a life-changing experience for these students. The strong sense of community and shared purpose was evident in every smiling face and helpful gesture.

This collective effort reflects Shorter University’s commitment to creating a nurturing Christ-centered environment where students are known, supported, and encouraged from day one. The dedication of everyone helped make the transition smooth and welcoming for new students and their families. The University looks forward to walking alongside these new students as they begin an exciting season of growth, learning, and discovering the talent the Lord Jesus Christ has given them