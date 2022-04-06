Shorter Choirs to Present Hymn Festival April 4th - Shorter University

The Shorter Choirs will present a hymn festival at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at First Presbyterian Church, Rome. This event, titled “Lost in Wonder, Love and Praise,” features the Shorter Chorus, Shorter Chorale, and professional brass quintet. It is open to the public at no charge.

“After a busy spring of touring, the Shorter Choirs are coming together with the Music and Worship Leadership students to present a festival of hymns for our campus community and the Northwest Georgia region,” said Dr. Aaron Rice, Director of Choral Activities and Coordinator of Music and Worship Leadership Studies at Shorter University.

“I am excited to collaborate with an outstanding brass quintet from around our area and Arie Motschman, organist, to fill the sanctuary with majestic hymns of the faith. These sacred texts and time-honored melodies are just as pertinent today as they have been for generations. I look forward to hearing the congregation join their voices with ours becoming Lost in Wonder, Love, and Praise.”

The title for the hymn festival comes from the last phase of John Wesley’s “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.”

“The verses of this hymn serve as the structure for the service, giving direction for the chosen hymns. This culminating phrase is a fitting expression of our musical devotion in scripture, prayer, and sacred song,” Dr. Rice added.

Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs.