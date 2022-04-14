Cinderella Performances Set for April 22 & 23 - Shorter University

The Shorter University Department of Theatre and Musical Theatre presents Cinderella, a classic musical tale of a girl who wants to get to the ball, but needs a little help getting there. Performances will be held Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.

Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly, with a 2 p.m. matinee slated for Saturday. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for non-Shorter students and are available at Shorter-University-Productions.TicketLeap.com.

“We are delighted to present this musical for our entire community to enjoy,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Being part of this production allows our students to move forward in their performing careers as they apply the lessons they’ve learned on a large scale. They will do an excellent job of using their talents in this wonderfully entertaining production.”

Timeless Family Entertainment

Cinderella is timeless family entertainment. The musical is a sweet, romantic fantasy, and this production will be based on the 2013 revival, which keeps everything loved about the original Rodgers and Hammerstein while adding a new book with a fresh look by Douglas Carter Beane.

Drew Davidson, Assistant Professor of Theatre at Shorter, is directing the production. He said, “The score is as lush and as full as ever. There is something for everyone to enjoy: cheeky humor, swooning love ballads, beautifully choreographed dances. The show is inspiring to everyone, young and old. It reminds us that nothing is impossible, and dreams really can come true.”

Shorter students, faculty, staff, and others have been putting in hours of work over the last few months to prepare for the performance.

Davidson added, “Everyone is working so hard. From expert musical direction from Sue Gaukel, who is building an amazing orchestra. Faith Im is taking a group of students of varying dance skills and turning them into a group of professional movers. Administration, students, piano accompanists, etc. What is beautiful about the process so far, and the thing that is essential to the nature of theatre, is the art of collaboration. A big musical like this only succeeds if the whole village can get behind the endeavor. It is exciting to see everyone pitch in!”

Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.