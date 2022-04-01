Awards Day Celebrates How Shorter University is Moving Forward! - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. — As Shorter University students, faculty and staff gathered for Awards Day, they celebrated Shorter as a dynamic community committed to the pursuit of Christ-honoring excellence.



“We are delighted to gather as a community to celebrate all of the ways Shorter University is moving forward toward a bright future,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “This academic year has included significant accomplishments from our academic programs, faculty and staff members, and our students. Our online Sport Management program is ranked #1 in the nation among all types of institutions. Georgia’s Professional Standards Commission scored our School of Education as the #1 program in the state among all schools, public and private. Our education program recorded a 100% job placement rate, and our Brady School of Nursing reported an employment rate of 96.6% for completers within one year of graduation. These highlights represent the work of a talented faculty and staff who are committed to preparing our students for real-world success while helping them grow intellectually and spiritually.”

Student Awards of Distinction

The program included the presentation of awards of distinctions to seniors who have excelled in their academic studies and earned top honors in each academic discipline.

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:

Madison Sprosty, of Savannah, Ga., Accounting Award

Joshua Hayes, of Cumming, Ga., Computer Information Systems Award

Katie Patrick, of Ooltewah, Tenn., General Business Award

Nicholas Hernandez, of Bogota, Colombia, Management Award

Zyaire Horey, of Stockbridge, Ga., Marketing Award

Charles Collings, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sport Management Award

Dr. Hooper presents the Accounting Award to Madison Sprosty Dr. Hooper presents the Computer Information Systems Award to Joshua Hayes

Dr. Hooper, Dean of Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of presents the General Business Award to Katie Patrick Dr. Hooper presents Nicolas Hernandez with the Management Award

Dr. Hooper presents Zyaire Horey with the Marketing Award Dr. Hooper presents Charles Collings with the Sport Management Award

Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors

Hannah Thompson, of Summerville, Ga., Elementary Education Award

Nolan Reece, of Calhoun, Ga., History Education Award

Dicie Waters, of Rome, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award

Grace Narrell, of Union Grove, Ala., Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award

Dr. King presents Hannah Thompson with the Elementary Education Award Dr. King presents Nolan Reece with the History Education Award Dr. King presents Dicie Waters with the Middle Grades Education Award Dr. King presents Grace Narrell with the Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award

Dr. Tara Warfield, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:

Ryan Baker, of Covington, Ga., Music Education Award

Timothy Thomas, of Marietta, Ga., Music and Worship Leadership Award

Jared Ivey, of Macon, Ga., Musical Theatre Award

Caleb Ramirez, of Peachtree City, Ga., Piano Performance and Pedagogy Award

Isabella DiMauro, of Acworth, Ga., Theatre Award

Dayela Lima, of Marietta, Ga., Voice Award

Dr. Warfield presents Dayela Lima with the Voice Award Dr. Warfield presents Timothy Thomas with the Music and Worship Leadership Award Dr. Warfield presents Jared Ivey with the Musical Theatre Award Dr. Warfield presents Caleb Ramirez with the Piano Performance and Pedagogy Award Dr. Warfield presents Isabella DiMauro with the Theatre Award

Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Victoria Ergle, of Woodstock, Ga.

Roxanne Johnston presents Victoria Ergle with the Nursing Award

Dr. Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, presented awards to the following students:

Alexandra Walker, of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., Biochemistry Award

Chloe Gray, of Ringgold, Ga., Biology Award

Jackson Wheatley, of Matthews, N.C., Chemistry Award

Chip Williams, of Winterville, Ga., Ecology and Field Biology Award

Kelly Vernon, of Roswell, Ga., Mathematics Award

Dr. Helms presents Alexandra Walker with the Biochemistry Award Dr. Helms presents Chloe Gray with the Biology Award. Dr. Helms presents Jackson Wheatley with the Chemistry Award Dr. Helms presents Kelly Vernon with the Mathematics Award

Dr. Earl Kellett, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students:

Porter Johnson, of Dalton, Ga., Christian Studies Award

Maverick Beaudreau, of Winston, Ga., Communication Studies Award

Raegan Ashley, of Fort Payne, Ala., Criminal Justice Award

Emalyn Sharp, of Taylorsville, Ga., and Tayla Vannelli, of Fargo, N.D., English Award

Luke Wright, of Calhoun, Ga., History Award

Kelly Vernon, of Roswell, Ga., Honors Academy Award

Eva Cruz, of Gadsden, Ala., Human Services Award

Rin Richardson, of Panama City Beach, Fla., Interdisciplinary Studies Award

Eva Cruz, of Gadsden, Ala., Liberal Arts Award

Samantha Spangler, of Rockmart, Ga., Political Science Award

Grace Willingham, of Dallas, Ga., Psychology Award

Dr. Kellett presents Maverick Beaudreau with the Communication Studies Award Dr. Kellett presents Raegan Ashley with the Criminal Justice Award Dr. Kellett presents Luke Wright with the History Award Dr. Kellett presents Kelly Vernon with the Honors Academy Award Dr. Kellett presents Eva Cruz with the Human Services Award Dr. Kellett presents Rin Richardson with the Interdisciplinary Studies Award Dr. Kellett presents Eva Cruz with the Liberal Arts Award Dr. Kellett presents Samantha Spangler with the Political Science Award Dr. Kellett presents Grace Willingham with the Psychology Award

Dr. Kellett presents Emalyn Sharp (right) and Tayla Vannelli with the English Award

Honoring Faculty Excellence

The program also included presentation of Shorter’s annual faculty awards.

“Our annual faculty awards recognize members of the Shorter faculty who live out the principles of servant-leadership on a daily basis,” Dr. Dowless said. “This year’s recipients demonstrate a strong commitment to serving students well as they honor the Lord Jesus Christ each and every day. We are delighted to honor Dr. Daniel Clayton and Mr. Michael Ross for their outstanding work.”

The President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless presents Dr. Daniel Clayton, Associate Professor of Chemistry, with the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Dr. Daniel Clayton, Associate Professor of Chemistry, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to teaching and leadership of a senior faculty member.

He graduated from Davidson College with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Alabama. Dr. Clayton teaches courses in General Chemistry and serves as the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics chemical hygiene officer.

The Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence & Academic Leadership

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless presents Michael Ross, Department Chair of Sport Management, with the 2022 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership.

Mr. Michael Ross, Chair of the Department of Sport Management and Assistant Professor of Sport Management, was presented with the 2022 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership. The award is presented to a junior faculty member who displays strong campus leadership, creative course development, pioneering teaching methodology and instruction support along with model classroom teaching. The professor must also be helpful in advising students and illustrate a willingness to spend individual time with students in order to assist them academically.

Ross is completing a Ph.D. in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management from Troy University and holds a master’s in Sports Management from the University of Georgia. He spent his undergraduate years at both Georgia College and State University and Piedmont College, which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History.

Hawkeye Faculty Award

Caroline Wheeler, co-editor of Shorter University’s Hawkeye Magazine, presents Dr. Kris Douglass with the Hawkeye Faculty Award. Dr. Douglass is an Associate Professor in Shorter’s Brady School of Nursing.

Dr. Kris Douglass, Assistant Professor of Nursing, was also honored during the ceremony as she received the Hawkeye Faculty Award.

This student-selected award recognized Dr. Douglass for her outstanding impact on Shorter University students. The award was presented by Caroline Wheeler, co-editor of Shorter’s Hawkeye student magazine.

Dr. Douglass, DNP, RN-BC, earned her Doctor of Nursing practice at Gardner-Webb University. She is a content expert in the areas of nursing research and pharmacology and has a heart for missions.



Saluting Staff Member of the Year

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless presents the Staff Member of the Year Award to Brenda Long, Human Resources Manager.

Mrs. Brenda Long, Human Resources Manager, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2022 Staff Member of the Year. Mrs. Long is well known for showing care and compassion as she interacts with Shorter employees and students.

The Staff Member of the Year Award, based on nominations from faculty and staff, is given to an employee who has displayed helpfulness and encouragement to students, loyalty to the university, and effectiveness in fulfillment of job responsibilities and cooperation in relationships with fellow employees.

“Shorter University is blessed with staff members who help move the University forward as they honor the Lord Jesus Christ through their work. We are pleased to recognize Brenda Long with our Staff Member of the Year Award for 2022,” Dr. Dowless said. “She is a behind-the-scenes kind of person who steps up and takes on big leadership roles. Brenda loves Shorter University, and it shows. She is always quick to smile and say hello, and her heart for the Lord is evident. She prays about issues, and when she tells someone she will pray for them, she means it. We are blessed to have her leading our human resources area.”

Honoring Years of Service

Awards Day also included recognition of faculty and staff members for 5, 10, and even 35 years of service.

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless honors staff member Marcia Slade for 35 years of service to Shorter and its students. Mrs. Slade is Assistant Director of Financial Aid.

Marcia Slade, Assistant Director of Financial Aid, was recognized for 35 years of service.

A recent #ShorterLOVES post shared part of story: She says, “It’s so hard to say specifically what the favorite part of my job is! It is such a rewarding feeling to know that our office has helped play a vital role in the lives of almost every student that graduates from Shorter. To see the students, walk across the stage and receive their diplomas that we KNOW we have been able to help them achieve is very heart warming. It’s also a wonderful feeling to have students enter our office feeling discouraged that they can’t afford to attend Shorter and see them leave our office encouraged because we have been able to assist them. Also, to know that I can pray with our students (and staff) when they feel there is no hope is such a HUGE blessing. I know of no other workplace where I could do this.”

When not working, Marcia enjoys baking, snow skiing, beach trips and traveling.

She said, “I love Shorter because it has been such a HUGE blessing to me over the past 35 years. Shorter is family-oriented and truly cares about its staff, faculty, and students. Our staff is amazing and to know that I can come to work each day to meet with our department and pray first thing in the morning for one another as well as the entire university is something that I realize is very rare at other businesses.”

Recognized for 10 years of service were Director of Corporate Development Tracey Brock, Associate Professor of Nursing Dr. Kris Douglass, Associate Professor of Christian Studies Dr. Randy Douglass, Associate Professor of Chemistry Dr. Bert Exsted, Assistant Professor of English Dr. Jill Goad, Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business and Associate Professor of Sport Management Dr. Heath Hooper, Professor of Christian Studies Dr. Donald Martin, and Assistant Professor of Psychology Andrea Stiles.

Recognized for five years of service were Assistant Professor of Biology Veronica Allen; Associate Professor of Chemistry Dr. Daniel Clayton; Associate Professor of Communication Studies Katherine Dudley; Assistant Professor of Art Margie Monde, and Chemistry Lab Coordinator and Instructor Bobby Timms.

Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education.