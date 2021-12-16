Shorter Announces Drive to Honor Bob & Vicky Skelton

Rome, Ga. — Rev. Bob Skelton and his wife, the late Vicky Skelton, have a tremendous legacy of service for the Kingdom of Christ in Rome, Northwest Georgia, and the region. Shorter University is honoring that legacy through the establishment of the Rev. Bob and Vicky Skelton Endowment.

“This dear couple has given decades of service that had an immeasurable impact on lives in Northwest Georgia and beyond,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “From his arrival in Rome to serve as Shorter’s Director of Admissions and through his service as a pastor and interim pastor in numerous churches in our region, the Skeltons have served Christ and loved others well. Shorter University is honoring that legacy to ensure their loving spirit lives on to bless future generations. We invite those whose lives have been touched by the Skeltons to join us in honoring Bob and Vicky Skelton through giving to this endowed fund.”

Donations to the Skelton Endowment may be made online at www.shorter.edu/skelton. Checks with “Skelton Endowment” in the memo line may be mailed to Shorter University Advancement, 315 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165.

The University has received lead gifts to establish the endowment and is working to raise additional funds. Once the fund balance totals $25,000, the Skelton Endowment will generate interest to benefit the Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala, for which Rev. Skelton was the first speaker, has served as master of ceremonies, and is now recognized as Emcee Emeritus.

“By providing for the Student Scholarship Fund as well as operational costs to continue the annual Gala, this endowment will ensure funds raised through the event will help even more students,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, Vice President for University Advancement. “Through this endowment, the Skelton’s legacy will continue to move Shorter University forward, while exemplifying their passion for serving others.”

