Shorter Alumnus State Rep. Trey Kelley to Speak at Commencement

Rome, Ga. – Georgia Rep. Trey Kelley (R-16) will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s Commencement on Thursday, May 2. The event will be held at 10 a.m. in Shorter’s Winthrop-King Centre; tickets are required.

“We are excited to have Rep. Kelley speak at our 2019 Commencement ceremony,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Through his public service, Trey has been a strong advocate for our region and for higher education in Georgia. We are proud that both he and his wife, Amy, are part of our Shorter family; they are wonderful examples of how the University’s impact continues through the work and service of our alumni.”

Rep. Kelley grew up in Cedartown and is the son of Doyle and Laura Kelley, both educators in the Polk County School District. A 2008 graduate of Shorter University, Trey graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree from Georgia State University College of Law in May 2014. He is employed as an attorney with the Parker & Lundy Law Firm in Cedartown.

Staying active in the community, Rep. Kelley has held multiple leadership roles such as President of the Cedartown Exchange Club, Vice-Chairman of the Board for the Murphy-Harpst Children’s Centers, Polk County Chairman of Governor Deal’s 2010 & 2014 gubernatorial campaigns, and Chairman of the Polk County Republican Party.

First elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2012, Rep. Kelley has proven himself to be an effective conservative leader for his constituents. In the Georgia State House, Rep. Kelley is the Majority Caucus Whip and a member of the Code Revision, Energy, Telecommunications, and Utilities, Health and Human Services and Ways and Means committees, an Ex-Officio member of the Rules Committee, while also serving as Chair of a Sub-Committee, Chair of Judiciary, and Secretary of the Higher Education and Judiciary committees.

Rep. Kelley is married to the former Amy Marvin of Powder Springs, who is also a Shorter University graduate. They are proud members of First Baptist Church in Cedartown, where they reside.

