Music Department Concert to Celebrate Richness Music Brings to Life

The Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music at Shorter University will celebrate its first public concert since 2019 on Friday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Brookes Chapel on the hilltop campus of Shorter University in Rome, GA.

The concert, Prism: Refractor of Light, will feature works from the Shorter Bands small ensembles as well as the Shorter Chorale and Chorus.

“Each ensemble will present pieces that highlight the human experience as our region begins communally re-engaging with the arts in ways that are reminiscent of the pre-pandemic period,” said Dr. John McCluskey, Chair of Shorter’s Department of Music. “This time away from open performances has given the students both a strong urge to connect with others through live creativity as well as a greater appreciation for the artistic expression that the pandemic put on hold.”

The theme of the concert is based on the refracting ability of a prism, where the unity of light is revealed as a kaleidoscope of colors. Similarly, this concert features a diverse array of ensembles and musical styles representative of the variety of musical activities within Shorter’s music department.

Dr. Aaron Rice, Director of Choral Activities, explained, “Our desire for this concert is to experience the richness and variety of expression that music can bring to life. We have experienced many things in the last 18 months, and our hope is that this program will give voice to some of these feelings.”

The instrumental ensembles, directed by Dr. Duane Warfield, Director of Bands, will feature works by Gustav Holst, Hiroki Takahashi, and Richard A. Nichols.

“During the past year, bands have been discovering new repertoire to perform with smaller, socially distanced groups. It is important that students come together and perform works that represent a diverse selection of composers, genre, and styles,” said Dr. Warfield.

The Shorter Chorus will present works by Dan Forrest, Randall Stroope, and Jester Hairston, featuring biblical texts and American poetry by Walt Whitman.

The Shorter Chorale has prepared an exciting program that opens with “The Lord is the Everlasting God” by Kenneth Jennings and closes with the Shorter Chorale singing “I’ll Be On My Way” by Shawn Kirchner. This final piece will feature Dr. Timothy Renner, Director of Opera Theatre. Renner is the newest faculty member in Shorter’s Harbin Department of Music and has performed at venues across the world, spanning from Kansas City to Tokyo.

“‘I’ll Be on My Way’ is the perfect ending to this concert as the community of Northwest Georgia seeks to move forward together, enjoying life, experiencing grief, and relishing the expression of music,” says Rice.

The concert is free and open to the public. Shorter University alumni and supporters of the ensembles are encouraged to come and be part of this special evening.

