Floyd Pediatrician Dr. Sylvia Washington to Headline Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University is pleased to announce Floyd Primary Care Pediatrician Dr. Sylvia Washington will be the featured speaker at the Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala on Thursday, December 2.

Dr. Sylvia Washington

“Dr. Washington does a tremendous job showing the love of the Lord as she serves her young patients through her pediatric practice,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We are delighted to have her as the speaker at our Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala.

“She and her husband, Dr. Marcus Washington, who is a member of the faculty in our School of Education, are great supporters of the University’s Christ-centered mission. They invest personally in helping our students move forward toward all God has planned for their lives. We look forward to hearing Dr. Washington’s perspectives on important issues of our day, including raising healthy families and pursuing Christ-centered excellence in the fields to which we are called.”

The Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The event raises funds for student scholarships. Sponsorships and individual tickets are available at www.shorter.edu/gala.

“Our Gala supporters are making a significant impact on the lives of Shorter University students,” Dr. Dowless said. “Almost every Shorter student receives financial aid, and that would not be possible without donor support. Sponsoring the Gala is a great way to support student scholarships and enjoy celebrating the Lord’s birth at the same time.”

A pediatrician at Floyd Primary Care Pediatrics, Dr. Washington serves as Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Floyd Medical Center. At Floyd, she has taught several medical students, nurse practitioner students, and family medicine residents. She is the local site director for the Reach Out and Read Program. She is the recipient of numerous honors including Floyd’s Physician of the Year Award, Rome Life Magazine’s Twenty Under Forty, and Georgia Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics’ Young Physician of the Year.

Dr. Washington serves the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics as the Chair of the Section on Early Career Physicians. She has published several articles for Georgia Pediatrician, has done medical missions work at the Baptist Medical Center in Nalerigu, Ghana, and is a board member of the George Faile Foundation.

Originally from Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dr. Washington is a graduate of Howard University and completed medical school at UMDNF-New Jersey Medical School. She completed her internship and pediatrics residency at Mercer University.

Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.