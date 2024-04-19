Hawks on Mission has a Record Attendance - Shorter University

Hawks on Mission Day had record attendance for their fourth annual day of service. With over 330 volunteers, Shorter University students, staff, faculty, and alumni were spread throughout Rome completing different service projects.

“My hope for today was that God would show us what he had in store,” said Dr. Brent Baskin, Christian Studies Chair. “He did not disappoint. Our students were able to help great organizations and wonderful people by showing the love of Christ through service.”

This Day of Service was started in 2021, by two students who had a passion for giving back to their community. Hawks on Mission has continued to grow and has become an outlet for all Shorter University personnel to give back to their community.

This year, volunteers were spread across Rome and were able to help with various projects at Johnson Elementary School, Unity Christian School, Restoration Lindale, the Hospitality House, North Broad Youth Center, the Harbor House, United Way, Restoration Rome, Loving Others Ministry, Chieftains Museum, C.A.B.S Autism and Behavior Specialist, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and local Rome residents.

Shorter University strives to Transform Lives through Christ, and that includes the lives of students, staff, and faculty, but also the local community.

“It has been a great privilege to watch Hawks of Mission Day grow here at Shorter,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “This day of service is a wonderful privilege for our students, employees, and our alumni to give back to the community. Here at Shorter University, we hope that students’ lives are transformed through Christ, and they can then go out and help transform the lives of others by being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ.”

We are honored to be able to serve our local Rome community and are excited to continue the tradition of Hawks on Mission Day.