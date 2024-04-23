Dr. Steve Parr to Speak at Shorter University Commencement - Shorter University

Dr. Steve Parr, Executive Director at the Gwinnett Metro Baptist Network, will address the graduates at Shorter University’s 2023 Commencement Ceremonies on Thursday, May 2.

“Dr. Steve Parr is a Shorter University graduate who has committed to carrying on the mission of Shorter University, Transforming Lives through Christ,” said Dr. Don Dowless, Shorter University President. “Throughout his career, Dr. Parr has shown his passion for the Lord, and we are honored to have him at our 2024 Commencement Ceremonies. There is nothing more fitting than having a Shorter University alumnus speak to the class of 2024 as they celebrate their accomplishments.”

He earned his undergraduate from Shorter University and went on to earn his Master of Divinity Degree in Christian Education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry degree in Church Growth and Evangelism from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Dr. Parr has been in ministry for over forty years and has assisted thousands of churches in strengthening their ministries by motivating and training leaders through seminars, conferences, preaching, and personal consultations. He has served in many local churches as a staff member as well as the interim pastor for fifteen congregations. Dr. Parr served on the Georgia Baptist Mission Board team for many years, leading in the areas of Bible Study leader training, Evangelism, Next Gen Ministry, and ultimately on the Executive level providing leadership to a staff of over 175.

Dr. Parr has continued his influence by authoring many best-selling books on small-group leadership, and evangelism. His most popular editions are his novel, “The Coffee Shop That Changed a Church”, and his signature book, “Why Stay”, which is based on a national research project of young adults who grew up attending church and have remained faithful into their adult lives.

During both ceremonies, Dr. Parr will be speaking from Philippians 3:13-14, and his message is titled “The Mountains Ahead.”

Commencement ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the University’s Winthrop-King Centre. Tickets are required for admission. The ceremonies will be live streamed for those without a ticket for the event.