Shorter University's Sport Management Programs Achieve National Recognition in Multiple 2025 Rankings - Shorter University

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University is proud to announce that its Sport Management programs have been nationally ranked in several recent evaluations, reflecting the University’s commitment to academic excellence and practical training for preparation its students for leadership in the sports industry.

Below are recent highlights:

Sport Management Degree Guide – Top 25 Online Bachelor’s Degrees in Sport Management: Shorter University was ranked #2 in the nation among online bachelor’s programs.

among online bachelor’s programs. Sport Management Degree Guide – Top 30 Traditional Bachelor’s Degrees in Sport Management: Shorter University earned #10 in the nation , marking its first-ever ranking in this category.

, marking its first-ever ranking in this category. Intelligent.com Rankings – Best 50 Accredited Sport Management Programs: Shorter University was ranked #10 in the nation .

. Sport Management Degree Hub – Top 10 Best Online Sport Management MBA Programs: Shorter University placed #4 in the nation.

These recognitions affirm Shorter University’s approach to sport management education, which includes:

Online and traditional program delivery that meets rigorous national standards.

Accreditation by relevant bodies ensuring quality and relevance in curriculum.

Opportunities for internships, applied projects, and professional networking.

Faculty engagement and mentorship focused on student growth and readiness.

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the College of Business, shared his perspective on the achievement:

“The Sport Management program at Shorter University works to elevate its recognitions, student excellence, and opportunities for students to continue to move forward in their spiritual, academic, and career-oriented accomplishments. This was our first-ever ranking of the BBA Traditional Sport Management degree. Having all three of our programs nationally ranked is a testament to our whole body of work. As faculty and administration, we strive to develop relationships with all our students and provide opportunities for students in their careers after graduation.”

Dr. John Reams, Provost of Shorter University, reflected on the broader impact of the recognition: “We are so proud of this recognition in the College of Business at Shorter University. Each of our Colleges and Schools work to provide the highest quality education and experience for students, and this is yet another example of such excellence. As a Christ-centered institution, we are called to work hard and serve well. Our faculty and staff at Shorter University do just that as they prepare graduates to do the same. The most important legacy we can leave is honoring the Lord with our work, and as our motto states: Transforming Lives through Christ.”

Shorter University remains committed to equipping students for meaningful careers that help advance the Lord’s Kingdom.

About Shorter

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, as well as online associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs.

