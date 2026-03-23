Shorter University Opera to present Mozart’s The Magic Flute - Shorter University

Shorter University’s Opera Theare will present W.A. Mozart’s fantastical masterpiece The Magic Flute on Friday and Saturday, Marth 27 and 28. Performances will be in Brookes Chapel on the Shorter University campus at 7:30 pm each evening.

With a storybook setting, the opera features a handsome prince and a beautiful princess, a powerful queen, a love-sick birdman, and a host of magical characters. Dr. Maryann Kyle, Director of Opera at Shorter, said, “These students have worked hard to learn and perfect some of the most difficult but beautiful music. In addition, they’ve created vivid characters who demonstrate that wisdom, beauty, and strength can triumph over evil.”

Although Mozart’s opera is written in German, Shorter’s production will be performed in English and with narration. Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts at Shorter, said, “We are excited to offer a production that will make this operatic masterpiece accessible to an even wider audience within our community.”

Tickets are available for both performances online at BUY TICKETS HERE

For additional information, contact the box office at 706.233.7488 or boxoffice@shorter.edu