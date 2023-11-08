Explore Campus - Shorter University

Balcony of Sheffield Thompson Library Nooks Tables outside of Price Learning Center

We are counting down our top five favorite places on Shorter’s campus. While there are so many great places to hang out, study, and spend time with each other, here are some of our favorite places that might not have occurred to you.

Cooper Courtyard

Now, you’ll need a blanket or a hammock if you want to spend time out here, but the Cooper Courtyard is a great place to relax after a long day. With wide expanses of grass and a place to put up hammocks, you can spend hours out there in the sun. Enjoy the peace and quiet with a nap or recruit some friends to come too.

Tables outside of Price Learning Center

If you’re looking for a quiet place to study outside than look no further than just outside of Price Learning Center. With several tables outside, you can conveniently grab a coffee from inside the library for a caffeine fix before hitting the books. Grab some friends and have a group study session in the sun.

The Balcony at Sheffield Thompson

Looking for a place that’s just out of sight? Head on up to the balcony at Sheffield Thompson and enjoy a higher view of campus. It’s a great place to play games, read a book, or just breathe if you need to relax.

The Rockery

If you haven’t been to the Rockery yet you’re missing out. Located behind Alice Cooper, the Rockery has several picnic tables, perfect for a big study session or just a big group hang out.

Library Nooks

If it’s too cold to be outside, then you can always head to the library with its plethora of study nooks and tables. Whether you’re studying solo or with friends, the library will always have space for you. Plus, you can grab yourself a coffee too!

What are your favorite places on campus?

About the Author:

Natalie Tankersley is a freshman here at Shorter University and is double majoring in English and Communications. Natalie is very active around campus as she is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, a writer for The Chimes, and works in the Office of Advancement.

About Shorter University:

In its 150th anniversary year, Shorter University in Rome, Georgia is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter University on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associates, and masters programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

