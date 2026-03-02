Dr. Daniel Clayton Named Interim Dean of the Ware School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics - Shorter University

Shorter University announces that Dr. Daniel Clayton has been appointed Interim Dean of the Ware School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, while continuing to serve as Professor of Chemistry.

Dr. Clayton has been a valued member of the Shorter faculty for nearly a decade, contributing to the academic life of the University through teaching, mentorship, and departmental leadership. His investment in students and collaboration with colleagues have helped strengthen the natural sciences and mathematics programs on the Hill.

“The Ware School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics is filled with dedicated faculty and talented students,” said Dr. Clayton. “I am honored to serve in this role and to support the continued work of preparing students for a wide range of meaningful careers and lives of service.”

President Dr. Don Dowless expressed his appreciation for Dr. Clayton’s leadership, noting, “Dr. Clayton has served our University faithfully and with distinction. We are grateful for his willingness to step into this role and for the care and commitment he brings to the Ware School and to our students.”

Shorter University Provost Dr. John Reams added, “I am very thankful that Dr. Clayton is willing to take on this role for our students, faculty, and staff. It is a great benefit to the university for him to share his gifts and I look forward to a wonderful remainder of the academic year under his leadership.”

As Interim Dean, Dr. Clayton will provide leadership and support for the School’s academic programs while continuing to invest in the success of students pursuing studies in science, healthcare, mathematics, and research.