Future Artists Take the Stage at Shorter University Experience the Arts Day - Shorter University

ROME, Ga. — Shorter University recently welcomed talented high school musicians, actors, and dancers to campus for its bi-annual Experience the Arts event, offering prospective students a meaningful glimpse into life as a performing arts student on the Hill.

Throughout the day, students attended classes and rehearsals within their area of interest, including choral music, theatre, and dance, while also spending one-on-one time with members of Shorter’s accomplished faculty and staff. The event provided opportunities for participants to grow in their craft, explore their calling, and experience firsthand the close-knit, Christ-centered community that defines Shorter’s School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in auditions and receive first consideration for fine arts scholarships, making the day both inspiring and impactful as they consider their collegiate futures.

“Experience the Arts is one of the most meaningful days of our year,” said Jerico Vasquez, Interim Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts at Shorter University. “It is a joy to welcome these gifted students to campus and invest in their talents while helping them envision their future in the arts. Our faculty care deeply about mentoring students not only as artists, but as individuals, and we are grateful for the opportunity to walk alongside them as they explore how their gifts can grow and be used with purpose.”

The event reflects Shorter University’s ongoing commitment to developing students academically, artistically, and spiritually while preparing them to lead and serve through their chosen fields.

For more information about Shorter University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts, visit www.shorter.edu.