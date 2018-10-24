Shorter’s Sport Management Program Among Top 10 in Nation

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University’s Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Sport Management has been ranked among the Top 10 programs in the nation.

Sport-Management-Degrees.com ranked Shorter at No. 8 on its list of the Top 25 Best Sports Management Bachelor’s Degree Online Programs.

Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless said Shorter is proud of the attention that its Sport Management program continues to garner. “We are pleased that our Sport Management program continues to be recognized for the excellent training it provides to students who are pursing degrees in this fast-growing field. We are confident that students benefit greatly from the education they receive in our affordable, Christ-centered program.”

This is the fifth ranking to recognize Shorter’s Sport Management Program in the past year. The Online Master of Business Administration in Sport Management was ranked No. 4 in the nation by SportsManagementDegreeHub.com. TheBestColleges.org placed Shorter’s program in the No. 2 spot on its list of the Top 5 Online Associate in Sports Management Programs for 2017. CollegeChoice.net ranked Shorter at No. 9 on its list of Best Online Sport Management Degrees. BestCollegeReviews.org ranked the university at No. 14 on in its 2017-18 rankings of the Top 15 Sport Management Degree Programs Online (Bachelor’s).

“The Online Sport Management Program has exhibited growth and excellence over the past two years,” added Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of Shorter’s Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business. “Last year, we were recognized as No. 9 among the Best Online Sport Management Degrees and this year we are at No. 8. We are steadily improving our product.

“Throughout the traditional and online platforms, we want to offer the best education possible for our students. The Sport Management degree continues to grow with student enrollment, experienced faculty and innovative courses such as our Social Media in Sport class. We have taken a practical approach in all of our courses so that students gain hands-on experience inside and outside of the class setting,” he said.

Dr. Hooper added that Shorter’s Sport Management faculty are committed to continuing to provide a high level of excellence in the academic training offered. “Shorter University encourages its faculty to develop meaningful relationships with our students, and that is even more important in an online setting. We are very proud of this accomplishment and look forward to continued growth and further academic recognitions. This is an excellent start for the new Sport Management team. This fall, we welcomed two new faculty members: Interim Department Chair Micah Natale and Assistant Professor Michael Ross. Both are excited to be part of the Shorter family and eager to make an impact with each of the Sport Management students.”

Amanda Ginder, online relations representative for Sport-Management-Degrees.com, said, “Sport Management Degree Guide’s mission is to share our expert knowledge on high-quality accredited degree programs in sports management at the nation’s best universities to aid students in their academic journeys of building successful careers in the thriving sports industry.”

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.