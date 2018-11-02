Shorter Hosts Statewide NATS Competition

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts is hosting the statewide competition for the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Thursday through Saturday, November 1-3. More than 600 individuals have gathered on Shorter’s Rome campus for the event, including 437 students who are competing in either Friday’s classical music division or Saturday’s musical theatre division. They are joined by teachers and pianists from institutions across the state.

Dr. Tara Warfield, Shorter’s Chair of Theatre and Musical Theatre, Director of Vocal Studies, and Assistant Professor of Music, is coordinating the event for Shorter.

She noted that, in addition to the competition, the NATS conference started with an evening of auditions for summer programs.

“On Thursday night, about 40 students sang for various young artists programs – including international opportunities,” Dr. Warfield said. “This is a wonderful service to provide for students to audition in one place and at one time. Usually, a student would pay hundreds of dollars for each audition, but here they were able to audition for the programs at one time.”

Dr. John Reams, Dean of Shorter’s School of Fine and Performing Arts, added that Shorter is excited to have the opportunity to host this year’s Georgia NATS competition. “It is worth noting that this competition usually happens at universities much larger than ours, but Dr. Warfield and her team have done a great job of making it a success.”