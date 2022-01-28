Shorter’s Ledbetter College of Business Slates Leadership Summit

Rome area business leaders and community members are invited to attend a one-day Leadership Summit at Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business to learn more about leadership and how it can help participants move forward in both their professional and personal lives.

The event will be held Friday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $50 for community members, $30 for Ledbetter School of Business Community Partners, and $20 for Shorter University students.

“Developing leadership abilities allows for the increasing of one’s ability to serve others well and to influence the world for good,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “As a Christ-centered institution, Shorter University is committed to training strong leaders who will have a positive impact for our Lord throughout their lives and careers. We are delighted to open this leadership-growth opportunity to our community, and we invite business leaders and area residents to join us for this day of intentional focus.”

“Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business is consistently collaborating with businesses and organizations within Rome and Floyd County to better serve our community leaders and young professionals,” said Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business. “We realized we had a unique opportunity to create a local leadership event to help our students move forward on their paths to success and to serve our community as well.”

The summit will focus on growth, business leadership, goal setting, and leadership qualities to help participants discover their individual leadership styles and how to lead effectively within their organizations and communities. Speakers will include Steve Dennis, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, and life coach, and Jerry Haney, emergency management specialist with the Operations Integration Branch of FEMA’s Region IV’s Response Division. Workshop topics will include “Leadership vs. Management” and “Understanding Your Leadership Style.”

To register, contact Chandler Holmes, Administrative Assistant to the Dean, at 706-292-3909 or cholmes@shorter.edu.

Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.