Shorter’s Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music to Present ‘Messiah’ Nov. 21

The Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music at Shorter University will present Handel’s Messiah at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, in Brookes Chapel.

The performance will feature the Shorter Chorale and Shorter Chorus with orchestra and soloists who have sung professionally both nationally and internationally. Selected movements from the work will be presented, chronicling the birth, death, resurrection, and reign of Jesus Christ.

“Handel’s Messiah is a timeless piece that connects with performers and audiences alike,” said Dr. Aaron Rice, Director of Choral Activities at Shorter. “The Shorter choirs have been captivated by the way that Handel sets the biblical texts about the birth, death, and resurrection of Christ to vibrant music. Their passion and energy for this music is inspiring, and we cannot wait to share it with our neighbors in Northwest Georgia.”

The event is open to the public at no charge; donations will be accepted.

