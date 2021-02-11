Shorter University Announces $1 Million Gift

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has received a $1 million estate gift to fund student scholarships.

“This gift represents a significant investment made through the estate of a local couple with a heart for Shorter University, our students, and our mission of Christian higher education,” said Shorter President Dr. Don Dowless. “We value the sacrifice and love this gift represents and are grateful for the impact this dear couple will have on students for years to come.”

The estate gift is part of Shorter’s SUForward Campaign, a campuswide initiative leading up to the University’s 150th anniversary in 2023.

“God is blessing Shorter University, and we are grateful for the investment donors are making in our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ. Enrollment has remained strong despite the global pandemic, and we are seeing an increase in giving to help Shorter move forward. We give glory to God as Shorter is moving forward with great optimism and faith toward the future.”

Other recent gifts to the SUForward Campaign have included $50,000 to establish a new endowed scholarship and an additional $25,000 added to an existing endowed scholarship.

Two lead gifts and a matching gift challenge have enabled Shorter to raise the $170,000 needed for the renovation of its General Chemistry Lab.

Dr. Dowless added., “This lab renovation is planned to be completed during the summer of 2021 and will become the fourth of Shorter’s science labs to be renovated since 2015.”

This summer, Shorter also plans to install new turf at Ben Brady Field. The on-campus multipurpose field is home to the University’s soccer and lacrosse programs and serves as a practice field for Shorter Football.

Additional information on the Shorter’s SUForward Campaign can be found at shorter.edu/giving.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.