Shorter to hold free Alzheimer’s information event on January 21st

In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Alzheimer’s Association® will present the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia at a free event at Shorter University. The event, hosted by Shorter’s Social Science Department, will be held at the university’s Price Learning Center from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

The seminar will provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed followed by effective communication strategies.

The event is open to the public and will cover some of the following topics:

The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

What happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.

The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.

FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.

The communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.

Decoding the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia.

The strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Helpful resources will be available from the Alzheimer’s Association and local organizations.

Visit www.shorter.edu/alz to learn more or sign up.