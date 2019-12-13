Shorter to hold free Alzheimer’s information event on January 21st
In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.
On Tuesday, January 21, the Alzheimer’s Association® will present the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia at a free event at Shorter University. The event, hosted by Shorter’s Social Science Department, will be held at the university’s Price Learning Center from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
The seminar will provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed followed by effective communication strategies.
The event is open to the public and will cover some of the following topics:
- The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
- What happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.
- The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.
- FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.
- The communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.
- Decoding the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia.
- The strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Helpful resources will be available from the Alzheimer’s Association and local organizations.
Visit www.shorter.edu/alz to learn more or sign up.