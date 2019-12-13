Dr. Dub Darville Receives GSCPA’s Outstanding Accounting Educator Award

Atlanta, Georgia – The Educational Foundation of The Georgia Society of CPAs was honored to present the 2019 Outstanding Accounting Educator Award to Robert “Dub” Darville, Ph.D. of Shorter University at the 2019 Fall Leadership Council Meeting.

Dr. Dub Darville

The Outstanding Accounting Educator Award began in 1981 and recognizes a full-time accounting educator who has made significant contributions to accounting education and has had a significant impact on the lives of their students.

“As the 2019-2020 President of the Educational Foundation, I have the honor of presenting the 2019 Outstanding Accounting Educator Award to Dr. Darville,” said Jodi Prevost, senior auditor at Frazier & Deeter LLC. “Dr. Darville’s application was highly impressive with consistent positive student evaluations and colleagues describing him as an ambassador who continues to strengthen the field of accounting and individual student excellence.”

Dr. Darville is recently retired as a tenured faculty member of Shorter University and currently continues in the classroom as a visiting professor. Dr. Darville has been instrumental in many curriculum revisions and updates throughout his tenure at Shorter, such as required internships, Sophomore Seminars, and online formats for the MACC, BBA, and MBA. Dr. Darville has taught both undergraduate and graduate courses and served in various capacities like his local Chamber of Commerce, Business Leader Advisory Council, Dean’s Student Advisory Council, institutional research, curriculum and search committees, and hosted etiquette dinners for students. He is known as someone who is involved on campus and off.

Words often used to describe Dr. Darville are friendly, strong moral conviction, investment in students, mentor, caring, and loyal.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Darville acknowledged, “I am deeply grateful and profoundly humbled. Thank you to The Georgia Society of CPAs and The Educational Foundation for this honor.”

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. The Princeton Review annually includes Shorter on its list of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.