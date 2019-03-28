Shorter Theatre to Present ‘Into the Woods’ in Newly Renovated Theatre

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University Theatre will present its spring musical, Into the Woods, Wednesday, April 3, through Saturday, April 6. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. each evening with a matinee on Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m.

The show will be the first production in the newly renovated on-campus theatre, which has been renamed the J.W. Tiscornia Studio Theatre.

“Our students and faculty are bursting with excitement and pride to present this first show in the newly renovated space,” said Dr. Tara Warfield, chair of theatre and musical theatre at Shorter. “The Tiscornia Theatre is equipped with many new upgrades, and regular patrons will certainly notice a difference as soon as they enter the theatre.

“We are thrilled that our current seniors have been able to see the renovation project from beginning to end and that they will have the opportunity to perform in that space before they graduate. Everyone worked diligently to make that happen, and it was a great learning experience for our students to be part of the process.”

Warfield noted that Into the Woods is a production suitable for the entire family.

“Shorter Theatre strives to present family-friendly productions. We believe it is important to tell stories of truth to inspire the next generation of actors and audiences. It is a specific niche that we are proud to offer the community,” she said.

Into the Woods features fairy tale characters that are likely to be familiar from childhood.

Warfield said, “We know the stories of Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk, etc., but Into the Woods explores the consequences of their human actions that were often left out of the stories we know and love.

“Life isn’t a perfect fairy tale. We make mistakes; our children make mistakes. We strive to do our best, but there is a struggle. We invite everyone to join us as we go Into the Woods of that struggle and look for our own happy ending.”

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for senior adults. To reserve tickets, call 706-233-7288 or email boxoffice@shorter.edu.

