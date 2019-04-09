Shorter Choirs presents ‘Music of the British Isles: From Britten to the Beatles’

On Saturday April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Brookes Chapel, the Shorter University Choral Division will present Music of the British Isles: From Britten to the Beatles. This program explores the contributions of British composers and arrangers from the Victorian era to the present.

The concert features organist Steven Wooddell accompanying choral gems including Parry’s “I Was Glad” and Britten’s “Jubilate Deo.” Wooddell also collaborates with the Chorale on an excerpt from Jonathan Dove’s contemporary piece “Missa Brevis.” Several featured arrangements were originally recorded by the internationally renowned ensemble The King’s Singers, including versions of songs by The Beatles, Billy Joel and Toto.

One of the primary works of the concert is the combined ensemble performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Five Mystical Songs,” transcribed for string orchestra and piano. This lush composition features an inspiring baritone solo throughout the work, which will be performed by Shorter faculty member, Dr. Yuman Lee. Dr. Aaron Rice, Shorter’s Director of Choral Activities, said of Lee’s interpretation, “His rich lyricism and attention to every phrase make Lee’s rendering exemplary. I am very excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to share this music with the Rome community.”

Brookes Chapel is located in the Cooper Fine Arts Building on the Shorter University campus at 315 Shorter Avenue, Rome. The concert is free and open to the public.

